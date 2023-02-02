Rehearsal photos have been revealed for Oklahoma! as it prepares for its West End run.

The Tony Award-winning production, which was first seen on UK soil at the Young Vic last summer, reimagines Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic in a contemporary setting.

WhatsOnStage's own Sarah Crompton described it as "a dark version of Oklahoma! but also supremely funny and life-enhancing" in her glowing write-up. The show was also nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, with winners being unveiled next Sunday.

Reprising their roles in the West End after appearing at the Young Vic are Raphael Bushay (Mike), Arthur Darvill (Curly McLain), James Patrick Davis (Will Parker), Stavros Demetraki (Ali Hakim), Greg Hicks (Andrew Carnes), Rebekah Hinds (Gertie Cummings), Anoushka Lucas (Laurey Williams), Marie-Astrid Mence (Lead Dancer), Liza Sadovy (Aunt Eller) and Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry). Also joining the lead cast are Georgina Onuorah (Ado Annie) and Phillip Olagoke (Cord Elam), with Andrew Berlin, Arthur Boan, Shani Cantor, Anna-Maria de Freitas, George Maddison, Brianna Ogunbawo, Finlay Paul and Helen K Wint completing the company.

See the shots here:

The show has orchestrations, arrangements and co-music supervision by Daniel Kluger, while the creative team includes choreographer John Heginbotham, scenic designers Lael Jellinek and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Terese Wadden, lighting designer Scott Zielinski, sound designer Drew Levy, projection designer Joshua Thorson and co-music supervision and additional vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci.

Oklahoma! begins previews on 16 February 2023. Producers have set aside a number of £10 tickets for Monday to Wednesday performances that are offered directly to those currently under-represented in West End theatre audiences. These are made available via an outreach programme run by Sita McIntosh of Inclusive Audiences.