Off-West End Award winners revealed
The winners were announced last night
The winners of this year's Off-West End Awards have been revealed.
The Last Five Years picked up two awards including best director of a musical and musical production. The Canary and the Crow also picked up two awards – for Best Performance Piece and Performance Ensemble.
Athena Stevens won Best New Play for Scrounger, alongside Sergia Blanco's The Rage of Narcissus.
Also announced are the winners of the special OffFest, OnComm and OneOff Awards – which have marked a variety of efforts including online endeavours created over the last year. Winners for the OnComm Awards include Complicité's The Encounter, The Poltergeist at Southwark Playhouse, Rose starring Maureen Lipman and The House Of Bernarda Alba by Graeae and the Royal Exchange.
Also winning OnComm Awards are Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre and The Barn Theatre's What A Carve Up! and Tim Crouch's I, Cinna.
You can see the full list of Off-West End award winners nominees here:
Design Categories:
Lighting
Malcolm Rippeth / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre
Tom White / Macbeth / Wiltons Music Hall
Jamie Platt / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Set
Lucy Osborne / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre
Casey Jay Andrews / Lockdown Town
Patrick Connellan / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre
Sound
Max Pappenheim / Sunnymead Court / Tristan Bates Theatre
Yaiza Varona / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre
Neil Bettles / Petrichor / Theatre Royal Stratford East
Plays / Musicals / Idea Categories:
Ensemble: Performance
Joanne Clifton, Dan Krikler, Harry Francis, Tanisha Mae-Brown, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Ryan Anderson / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
Rachel Barnes, Laurie Jamieson, Nigel Taylor, Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola
Stephanie Booth & Hannah Livingstone / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre
IDEA Performance
FK Alexander / I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre
Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre, Johnson & Mackay & United Agents
Abraão Kimberley, Pedro Verissimo & 13 others / When It Breaks It Burns / Battersea Arts Centre
IDEA Production
I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre
The Lost Hours / Vault Festival
Sound Cistem / Plaster Cast Theatre / Vault Festival
Musicals: Director
Bronagh Lagan / Rags / Park Theatre
Jonathan O'Boyle / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Lead Performance
Frances Barber / Musik / Leicester Square Theatre
Carolyn Maitland / Rags / Park Theatre
Molly Lynch / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Musical Director
Michael Bradley / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
Joe Bunker / Rags / Park Theatre
George Dyer / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Production
LAMBCO Productions / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / Rags / Park Theatre
Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Supporting Performance
Beaux Harris / Blitz! / Union Theatre
Rachel Izen / Rags / Park Theatre
Dave Willetts / Rags / Park Theatre
Plays: Director
Jim Pope / Can I Help You? / Omnibus Theatre
Lily McLeish / Scrounger / Finborough
Phoebe Barran / Tryst / Chiswick Playhouse
Evan Lordan / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre
Plays: Lead Performance
James Demaine / Nuclear War | Buried | Graceland / Old Red Lion
Sam Crane / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance
Jessica Rhodes / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre
Plays: New Play
Athena Stevens / Scrounger / Finborough
Sergio Blanco / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance
Sam Steiner / You Stupid Darkness! / Southwark Playhouse
Plays: Performance Piece
Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre
Miguel Hernando Torres Umba / Stardust / Roundhouse
Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola
Plays: Supporting Performance
Leigh Quinn / Scrounger / Finborough
Ali Barouti / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre
John Hollingworth / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre