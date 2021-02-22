Off-West End Award winners revealed

The winners of this year's Off-West End Awards have been revealed.

The Last Five Years picked up two awards including best director of a musical and musical production. The Canary and the Crow also picked up two awards – for Best Performance Piece and Performance Ensemble.

Athena Stevens won Best New Play for Scrounger, alongside Sergia Blanco's The Rage of Narcissus.

Also announced are the winners of the special OffFest, OnComm and OneOff Awards – which have marked a variety of efforts including online endeavours created over the last year. Winners for the OnComm Awards include Complicité's The Encounter, The Poltergeist at Southwark Playhouse, Rose starring Maureen Lipman and The House Of Bernarda Alba by Graeae and the Royal Exchange.

Also winning OnComm Awards are Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre and The Barn Theatre's What A Carve Up! and Tim Crouch's I, Cinna.





You can see the full list of Off-West End award winners nominees here:

Design Categories:

Lighting

Malcolm Rippeth / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre

Tom White / Macbeth / Wiltons Music Hall

Jamie Platt / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Set

Lucy Osborne / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre

Casey Jay Andrews / Lockdown Town

Patrick Connellan / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre





Sound

Max Pappenheim / Sunnymead Court / Tristan Bates Theatre

Yaiza Varona / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre

Neil Bettles / Petrichor / Theatre Royal Stratford East





Plays / Musicals / Idea Categories:

Ensemble: Performance

Joanne Clifton, Dan Krikler, Harry Francis, Tanisha Mae-Brown, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Ryan Anderson / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

Rachel Barnes, Laurie Jamieson, Nigel Taylor, Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola

Stephanie Booth & Hannah Livingstone / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre





IDEA Performance

FK Alexander / I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre

Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre, Johnson & Mackay & United Agents

Abraão Kimberley, Pedro Verissimo & 13 others / When It Breaks It Burns / Battersea Arts Centre





IDEA Production

I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre

The Lost Hours / Vault Festival

Sound Cistem / Plaster Cast Theatre / Vault Festival





Musicals: Director

Bronagh Lagan / Rags / Park Theatre

Jonathan O'Boyle / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Musicals: Lead Performance

Frances Barber / Musik / Leicester Square Theatre

Carolyn Maitland / Rags / Park Theatre

Molly Lynch / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse

Oli Higginson / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Musicals: Musical Director

Michael Bradley / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

Joe Bunker / Rags / Park Theatre

George Dyer / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Musicals: Production

LAMBCO Productions / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / Rags / Park Theatre

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Musicals: Supporting Performance

Beaux Harris / Blitz! / Union Theatre

Rachel Izen / Rags / Park Theatre

Dave Willetts / Rags / Park Theatre





Plays: Director

Jim Pope / Can I Help You? / Omnibus Theatre

Lily McLeish / Scrounger / Finborough

Phoebe Barran / Tryst / Chiswick Playhouse

Evan Lordan / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre





Plays: Lead Performance

James Demaine / Nuclear War | Buried | Graceland / Old Red Lion

Sam Crane / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance

Jessica Rhodes / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre





Plays: New Play

Athena Stevens / Scrounger / Finborough

Sergio Blanco / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance

Sam Steiner / You Stupid Darkness! / Southwark Playhouse





Plays: Performance Piece

Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre

Miguel Hernando Torres Umba / Stardust / Roundhouse

Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola





Plays: Supporting Performance

Leigh Quinn / Scrounger / Finborough

Ali Barouti / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre

John Hollingworth / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre