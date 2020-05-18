Watch Normal People star Paul Mescal sing The Phantom of the Opera in a 2012 stage production

He shot to fame when he made his screen debut as Connor in the TV series Normal People, based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name.

But now you can see actor Paul Mescal take on a very different role – playing the Phantom while a teenager in a 2012 school production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's show.

Admittedly the footage is a bit shaky but it's more than enough to have a listen to Mescal's voice.

It turns out that Mescal has something of a musical streak – what other shows would you want to see him in?

You can watch the footage here:

Lloyd Webber even invited Mescal to sing-along with him at some point, to which Mescal said: "OMG is this a real thing?".

@mescal_paul Hi Paul! I heard that you are part of the Phantom alumni, fancy a singalong? - ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 17, 2020

Normal People is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

A second version of the same song is available here: