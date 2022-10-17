Nominees for Evening Standard Theatre Awards announced

The Evening Standard has announced the nominees for its 66th Theatre Awards.

In general, shows that have been staged since the Covid lockdowns have been recognised, with the winners to be revealed the day after a private ceremony, which is set to take place on 20 November.

The record-breaking Cabaret revival was nominated four times, while the Young Vic revival of Oklahoma! (set to transfer to the West End) picked up five nominations.

Best Design

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (Playhouse Theatre)

Es Devlin, A Number (Old Vic) and The Crucible (National Theatre)

Felix Barrett, Livi Vaughan and Beatrice Minns for The Burnt City (One Cartridge Place)

Lael Jellinek and Grace Laubacher, Oklahoma! (Young Vic Theatre)

Tim Hatley, Back to the Future (Adelphi)/ Life of Pi (Wyndham's Theatre - with Finn Caldwell)





Promising Playwright

Tyrell Williams, Red Pitch (Bush Theatre)

Dipo Baruwa-Etti, an unfinished man (Yard Theatre)

Waleed Akhtar, The P Word (Bush Theatre)

Igor Memic, Old Bridge (Bush Theatre)

Bess Wohl, Camp Siegfried (Old Vic Theatre)





Emerging Talent

Isobel McArthur, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) (Criterion Theatre)

Terique Jarrett, Daddy (Almeida Theatre)

Francis Lovehall, Red Pitch (Bush Theatre)

Lizzie Annis, The Glass Menagerie (Duke of York's Theatre)

Daniel Raggett, Anna X (Harold Pinter Theatre)





Jessie Buckley as Sally

© Marc Brenner





Best Director

Jamie Lloyd, The Seagull and Cyrano de Bergerac (Harold Pinter Theatre)

Daniel Fish and Jordan Fein, Oklahoma! (Young Vic Theatre)

Lynette Linton, Blues for an Alabama Sky (National Theatre)

Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (Playhouse)

Katie Mitchell, little scratch (Hampstead Theatre)





Best Musical

Oklahoma! (Young Vic Theatre)

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (Playhouse Theatre)

Anything Goes (Barbican Theatre)

Get Up Stand Up! (Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue)

Spring Awakening (Almeida Theatre)





Best Musical Performance

Jessie Buckley, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (Playhouse Theatre)

Arinzé Kene, Get Up Stand Up! (Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue)

Sutton Foster, Anything Goes (Barbican Theatre)

Patrick Vaill, Oklahoma! (Young Vic Theatre)

Marisha Wallace, Oklahoma! (Young Vic Theatre)





Best Actor

Paapa Essiedu, A Number (Old Vic Theatre)

James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac (Harold Pinter Theatre)

Shubham Saraf, The Father and the Assassin (National Theatre)

Lennie James, A Number (Old Vic Theatre)

Giles Terera, Blues for an Alabama Sky (National Theatre)





Best Actress

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie (Harold Pinter Theatre)

Samira Wiley, Blues for an Alabama Sky (National Theatre)

Indira Varma, The Seagull (Harold Pinter Theatre)

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Blues for An Alabama Sky (National Theatre)

Sheila Atim, Constellations (Vaudeville Theatre)





Best Play

Best of Enemies by James Graham (Young Vic Theatre)

Indecent by Paula Vogel (Menier Chocolate Factory)

Red Pitch by Tyrell Williams (Bush Theatre)

The Father and the Assassin by Anupama Chandrasekhar (National Theatre)

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel and Ben Miles (Gielgud Theatre)