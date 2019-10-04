Noises Off in the West End: Watch Sarah Hadland, Daniel Rigby and Lloyd Owen celebrate opening night

The cast and creative team of Noises Off celebrated the show's West End opening on 3 October.

Sarah Hadland, Richard Henders, Lisa McGrillis, Anjli Mohindra, Meera Syal, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby and Simon Rouse star in the production's transfer, after playing initially at the Lyric Hammersmith earlier this summer.

The backstage comedy follows what happens during the creation and production of a sex farce called Nothing On. The original production first opened at the Lyric Hammersmith in 1982 and was directed by Michael Blakemore. It went on to transfer to the West End where it ran until 1987. The original cast included Patricia Routledge, Paul Eddington and Nicky Henson.

Noises Off is directed by Jeremy Herrin, with design by Max Jones, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Ella Wahlström, movement by Joyce Henderson, associate direction by Daniel Raggett, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown and casting by Wendy Spon and Sam Stevenson.

The show plays until 4 January 2020.