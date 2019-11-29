Nicole Scherzinger to perform solo concerts at the Boulevard Theatre

Nicole Scherzinger will return to London to perform two solo concerts at Soho's Boulevard Theatre, it has been announced.

The singer, who last appeared in Cats at The London Palladium, will perform the intimate concerts on 8 and 9 December. Scherzinger was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, and is currently a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity.

She is a member of The Pussycat Dolls, who will reunite for a new tour in 2020, it was recently revealed.

The Boulevard Theatre in Soho recently opened its doors with a debut production of Dave Malloy's Ghost Stories, and will continue with the London premiere of Cormac McCarthy's The Sunset Limited.