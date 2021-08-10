Nick Jonas and Andy Karl to star in filmed Jersey Boys movie event

The Jersey Boys filmed production is a go!

After many months of teasing and excitement, star Nick Jonas (of Jonas Brothers and that time in Les Mis) confirmed the plans with an Instagram post, saying: "With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news."

Jonas is set to be joined by Matt Bogart (Nick Massi), Andy Karl (who led the original production of Groundhog Day, first seen at the Old Vic) as Tommy DeVito, and CJ Pawlikowski (Bob Gaudio), with the film directed by Des McAnuff.

Featuring the tunes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry", it is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The musical is the true story of the group's rise to fame.

Jersey Boys, which originally opened on 18 March 2008 at the Prince Edward Theatre before moving to the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2014, was formerly the sixth longest-running musical in the West End.

Release dates and plans are to be revealed – it is currently unknown if / when the show will be presented on UK shores.

The West End production of Jersey Boys is set to have its official opening night later this month – so if you want some Four Seasons magic well before this filmed event, then get booking!

The piece is also heading out on tour later this year.