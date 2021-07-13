New West End cast revealed for Leopoldstadt

A new West End cast has been unveiled for Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's award-winning play that will recommence its run in the West End next month.

Initially disrupted by the pandemic, the piece will play at the Wyndham's Theatre from 7 August to 30 October, with tickets on sale now.

Appearing in the piece will be Cara Ballingall (Jana), Arty Froushan (Leo) Aidan McArdle (Hermann) and Macy Nyman (Hermine), who join original cast members Sebastian Armesto (Jacob/Nathan/Ludwig), Jenna Augen (Rosa), Rhys Bailey (Young Nathan), Faye Castelow (Gretl), Joe Coen (Policeman/Zac), Felicity Davidson (Hilde), Mark Edel-Hunt (Civilian/Fritz), Clara Francis (Wilma), Ilan Galkoff (Pauli), Caroline Gruber (Emilia), Sam Hoare (Percy), Natalie Law (Hanna), Avye Leventis (Sally), Noof Ousellam (Otto), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Eva), Jake Neads (Mohel/Policeman), Aaron Neil (Ernst), Alexander Newland (Kurt), Sadie Shimmin (Poldi), Griffin Stevens (Aaron) and Eleanor Wyld (Nellie).

The child cast features Noa Alberts, Rocco Brenner, Atticus Collier, Willa Collier, Aidan Greenberg, Mae Sarner Henson, Aidan Herrmann, Lexi Hudaly, Audrey Kattan, Ollie Kohn, Max Lester, Mace Phoenix, Leo Roberts, Osian Salter, Raphael Shbero and Shoshana Shbero.

Rehearsals start today for the show, which charts the rise and fall of the Jewish quarter of Vienna from the beginning of the 20th century through to the brutal actions of the Holocaust. Directed by Patrick Marber, it has designs by Richard Hudson, with costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball CDG, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton gave the piece four stars, saying it "left me profoundly moved but also full of thought and understanding. If it is Stoppard's last play, as he seems to imply, it is a very fine testament to all he has given and all he has learnt."

Tickets are on sale below.