New virtual murder-mystery musical to have its UK premiere next month

A new murder mystery musical will premiere online next month.

Featuring nine shows available on-demand from 19 April to 16 May, the musical was a hit in the US last year and filmed in each artist's home. Casting is to be revealed.

Directed by Benji Sperring (The Toxic Avenger), the piece has a book by Rachel Axler (The Daily Show), music by Jason Howard (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

It follows a group of actors who discover that one of their party has died. Sperring said: "The world has never needed fun, joy and laughter quite like it does at the moment, and A Killer Party provides this in abundance - a delight of a show, with incredible performers and a world-renowned writing team – couldn't be better timed to remind people of the joy, whimsy, and healing power of theatre that we can look forward to returning to very soon."

The show is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Tanisha Spring for Blue Mahoe Productions and Ilai Szpiezak. The piece has musical supervision by Nick Barstow, design by Zahra Mansouri, cinematograph by Click Boom and casting by Jane Deitch. The full series costs £25, with £2.99 per episode.

A Killer Party is available via stream.theatre.