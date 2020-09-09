New theatre to open in Camberwell with season including UK premiere of off-Broadway musical

A new theatre will open its doors in Camberwell.

The London space, called The Golden Goose, is a seven-minute walk from Oval tube station and will commence performances next month.

The venue is founded by writer/director Michael Kingsbury and led by artistic director Georgia Leanne Harris, with Harris saying today: "It's incredibly lucky to be able to offer opportunities, space and engagement at a time when some buildings have been forced to withdraw these things, and we hope we can be a small part of getting this wonderful industry back on its feet.

"Perhaps we can be a small light coming back on in what has been – and continues to be – a very difficult time for theatre and the arts."

The venue's opening season, featuring socially distanced audiences, will include a revival of Mark Lockyer's one man show Living With The Lights On (13 to 17 October), as well as a new piece Eating Myself, about a woman's identity in Peruvian society (10 to 14 November).

There will be the professional UK premiere of off-Broadway musical Now. Here. This., from the creators of [title of show] (20 to 24 October), with a cast including Ash Weir, Matthew Westrope, Ruby Lyon and Griffin Jenkins. It has book by Hunter Bell and Susan Blackwell and music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen, with movement direction by Terri Guerrero. The show follows a group of characters reflecting on the world around them.

Award-winning ensemble-based company Out of the Forest will explore those forgotten in history in a new piece, with details to be confirmed.

Mark Farrelly has penned a new piece Howerd's End, about the relationship between Frankie Hower and Dennis Heymer. It is directed by Joe Harmston and expects to tour next year (27 to 31 October).