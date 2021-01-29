New musical In Pieces to be released as a film

A new musical, In Pieces, will be released as a film in support of LGBT Foundation in April.

Penned by Joey Contreras, the piece explores how clarity and empowerment manifest themselves in different relationships.

The show was originally presented at the Lincoln Center, and mixes typical musical styles with more pop-esque tunes. It will premiere on 23 April, with ticket information and casting to be revealed.

Contreras said today: "This collection of stories and music has been a part of my life for many years and I'm grateful that Future Spotlight Productions will now introduce them to a whole new audience with this exciting feature film!"

The film is directed by Louis Rayneau, with assistant direction by Steph Parry, choreography by Rachel Sargent, and Edward Court is musical director.