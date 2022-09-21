New musical 42 Balloons to have West End concert performances

New musical 42 Balloons will be presented in concert in the West End across the month of November, it has been revealed.

Jack Godfrey's show, which is set in 1982, follows a man who uses 42 helium-filled balloons to try and fulfil his ambitions of soaring above the clouds. Based on a true story, the piece features an original 80s-pop score.

The stagings are produced by Andy and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals (Six, The Choir of Man) alongside Kevin McCollum from Alchemation (In The Heights, Avenue Q).

The concerts will be taking place at the Vaudeville Theatre (currently home to Six) on 14, 21 and 28 November 2022. All tickets for the show are priced at £25 for the entire house.

Andy and Wendy Barnes said today: "It is always a nerve-wracking moment when you put a brand-new musical in front of an audience for the first time, but 42 Balloons is one of the most exciting new musicals we have ever add the pleasure to develop and produce.

"It's an inspiring story about real people that offers an insight into how far someone will go to achieve their ambitions and what happens if it's not what you expected it to be, and Jack's original music takes you right back to the 80's when the show is set."

WhatsOnStage previewed one of the numbers from the show last year – which you can listen to here.

The concerts are directed by Ellie Coote, who also serves as dramaturg, with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, orchestrations and musical supervision by Joe Beighton, sound design by Paul Gatehouse and scenic and costume design by Libby Todd. Flynn Sturgeon will be the musical director with casting by Pearson Casting.

Appearing in the show will be Jordan Broatch, Madeline Charlemagne, Eloise Davies, Evelyn Hoskins, Melissa Jacques, Lemuel Knights, Garry Lee, Charlie McCullagh, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Travis Ross, Dillon Scott-Lewis, and Amelia Walker.