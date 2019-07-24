New Diorama 2019 / 2020 season to feature Breach Christmas show, Deafinitely and more

London's New Diorama Theatre has unveiled its 2019/2020 season.

The year-long programme opens with Barrel Organ's Conspiracy, which plays from 10 September to 5 October after an initial run at the Edinburgh Fringe. The piece, all about conspiracy theories, was previously a recipient of the Untapped Award.

Two other Untapped winners, Burnt Lemon and Poltergeist, will perform their respective shows (Tokyo Rose and Art Heist) in October, following premieres in Edinburgh.

Deafinitely Theatre's 4.48 Psychosis will return to the venue for a new run from 29 October to 6 November.

From 3 to 21 December, award-winning Breach Theatre will present an alternative Christmas show, Joan of Leeds, about the true story of a medieval nun who goes on the run. The company also join the venue as an associate after its It's True, It's True, It's True ran there last year.

Writer Lulu Raczka and director Ali Pidsley will reunite to present a new reimagining of Antigone from 7 January to 1 February. From 11 February to 14 March the New Diorama will mount the London premiere of crime thriller The Incident Room, which will also run as part of this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

From 31 March to 2 May, Lost Watch will return to the venue to present Shorts and Socks Included, which initially featured in the Incoming Festival in 2019.

Kane Husbands and Aaron Gordon will direct and write respectively the final show in the season, Wait til the End, a play about death created by the venue's new associate company The Pappyshow. It runs from 19 May to 6 June.

Incoming Festival will also return in the summer, providing a platform for exciting emerging companies creating new work. Another company, Kandinsky, will also join as an associate.