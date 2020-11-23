New coffee table book released to celebrate stage community

A new theatrical coffee table book is set to be released later this month ahead of the Christmas season.

Entitled Dear Audience, the book features photos of Lucie Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cedric Neal, Lambert Jackson Productions, Layton Williams, Alice Fearn, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Rachel Tucker, Carl Man, Paul Taylor-Mills, Sejal Keshwala, Frances Ruffelle and so many more.

The book will also feature personalised letters, imagery and more, and is produced by Digi Creative – Sophie Ross and Danny Kaan. The company is supported by Jake Waby and Mia Alicia.

Fifteen per cent of profits will be donated to Applause For Thought – a charity helping bolster mental health awareness and training, with an emphasis on those in the arts and entertainment industry.

Digi Creative co-founder, Sophie Ross says: "We hope that this coffee table book will bring joy in a time when the Arts industry needs to be celebrated the most. Theatre is made up of so many people, (this being just a small percentage) and it's important to showcase that at every given opportunity.

"I'm so proud of Danny and I for creating something that is an homage to this year and something we can look back on in years to come. Super grateful for everyone who gave up their time to be involved and can't wait to share the book with everyone."

The book is available from the Dear Audience website.