New charity Christmas single sung by West End performers released – have a first listen now

A new charity single has been released in time for the festive season to support the performing arts.

Penned by Anna Hale, Joe McNeice and Matthew Spalding, it features 30 performers from the West End and is available to buy now (Friday 27th November).

All profits from the single will go to Theatre Support Fund+ and will then be distributed to Acting For Others, The Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The track features, Mark Anderson, Marc Antolin, Luke Bayer, Tracie Bennett, Norman Bowman, Alex Cardall, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Matthew Croke, Adam Davidson, Janie Dee, Alice Fearn, Tyrone Huntley, Rachel John, Ryan Kopel, Rebecca Lock, Jack Loxton, Robert Madge, Rebecca McKinnis, Claire Moore, Martha Pothen, Joanna Riding, Clive Rowe, Savannah Stevenson, Noah Thomas, Harriet Thorpe, Sally Ann Triplett and Lauren Ward.

William Huke and Ellie Sayles, recent Royal Central School of Speech and Drama graduates also feature in the track.

You can listen to the track here:

And you can purchase and aid the charity via Apple Music and iTunes, plus stream via Spotify.

Writer and producer of the track Joe McNeice said today: "We couldn't have done this without the tireless efforts of everyone involved, and the dedication of our creative team. Not to mention the singers, who either trekked through London to come to the studio or pulled out all the stops to get professional standard recordings to us remotely, people were just overwhelmingly generous with their support for the project, and I think that's testament to the fact that everyone in our industry is absolutely desperate to do anything they can to get us all back to doing what we love.

"It's an incredibly volatile time and there are days where the future feels paper thin, so we just wanted to spread some festive cheer and hopefully raise a bit of cash for the Theatre Support Fund+ to raise monies for those struggling in the industry in these times. They have been an amazing support system to many so far and I hope our single can help many more."