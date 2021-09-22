Netflix to produce new Roald Dahl stage shows following acquisition of Story Company

Netflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company with plans to present live theatre, it has been revealed.

The streaming giant has teased "the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more". One of the projects involves the upcoming movie adaptation of Matilda the Musical, set to star Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch.

Netflix is yet to reveal which live theatre shows are in the pipeline, but Dahl's works are no stranger to the stage – off the top of our heads, on top of the long-runner Matilda (about to celebrate ten years of rocking the world), there have been stage productions of The Twits, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Fantastic Mr Fox and George's Marvellous Medicine in recent history. Rumours have been rumbling for years that a stage version of The Witches was also being conjured up.

Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston are also working on a series based on the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while Timothée Chalamet and Olivia Colman are reportedly involved in a Wonka prequel musical film.

Streaming sites getting into the live theatre game is a relatively new concept, but the likes of Audible have already seen the attraction in uniting digital spaces with live events, while the National Theatre has launched its own in-house platform, National Theatre at Home.

Netflix has dabbled in live theatre and immersive experiences before – partnering with Secret Cinema to create a Stranger Things experience (a follow-up, based on Bridgerton, arrives soon).