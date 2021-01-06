Lashana Lynch set to play Miss Honey in Matilda musical film, according to reports

While venues remain largely closed, casting for film versions of stage shows roles on apace.

The Hollywood Reporter, which has a decent track record, has said that Captain Marvel and James Bond star Lashana Lynch is in "final negotiations" to take on the role of Miss Honey in the upcoming Matilda musical film.

We've been following the film for a while and many names have orbited the Honey role (previous reports linked Jodie Comer to the part) but the exciting revelation that Lynch will join the project is a big next step for the adaptation, which is also said to star Ralph Fiennes as the iconic Miss Trunchbull.

Lynch started out as a singer-songwriter and studied singing at Sylvia Young, as well as attending ArtsEd. She also has a strong track record in theatre, having appeared in the likes of Educating Rita at Chichester Festival Theatre and a profoundly affectionate, passionate devotion to someone at the Royal Court, Some Like It Hip Hop at Sadler's Wells and Dog Days at Theatre503.

It has been confirmed that Matthew Warchus (who directed the original RSC production of Matilda and the smash-hit film Pride) will helm the new feature film based on Roald Dahl's best-selling children's book. Dennis Kelly is also said to adapt the screenplay.

Matilda will be produced by Working Title, responsible for musical films like Billy Elliot, Yesterday and Les Misérables. Dahl's story was previously turned into a film in 1996, directed by Danny DeVito.