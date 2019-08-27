First trailer: Netflix's Henry IV and Henry V adaptation starring Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson

A first trailer has been released for The King, Netflix's version of Shakespeare's Henry IV and Henry V plays.

Written by Joel Edgerton and David Michôd, with Michôd directing, the piece will be released on the streaming platform soon.

Joining Pattinson and Chalamet will be Edgerton as Falstaff, Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, Lily-Rose Depp as Princess Catherine, Sean Harris as William, Tom Glynn-Carney as Hotspur and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie as Philippa.

The film, which is loosely based on Shakespeare's text, will be produced by Plan B with Porchlight Films' Liz Watts, Edgerton and Michôd.

Henry V and Henry IV PI and II are Shakespeare's history plays which tell the story the Kings of England and the battles they fight between 1402 and 1415.