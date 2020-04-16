Watch the National Theatre's Treasure Island right here for free

You can watch the National Theatre's production of Treasure Island from 7pm on 16 April.

Adapted by Bryony Lavery from Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel, it stars Arthur Darvill as Long John Silver and Patsy Ferran as Jim Hawkins and is directed by Polly Findlay.

Also in the cast are Daniel Coonan, Claire-Louise Cordwell, Paul Dodds, Heather Dutton, Nick Fletcher, Joshua James, Helena Lymbery, Alexandra Maher, Alastair Parker, Tim Samuels, David Sterne, Ben Thompson, Zubin Varla and Roger Wilson.

Treasure Island has designs by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Bruno Poet, movement direction by Carolina Valdes, fight direction by Bret Yount, sound and music by Dan Jons and songs from John Tams.

It will be available until 23 April.





Treasure Island will premiere here from 7pm on 16 April