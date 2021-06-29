National Theatre's executive director and joint chief executive Lisa Burger to step down in 2022

The National Theatre's executive director Lisa Burger will step down next summer, it has been revealed.

Joining the venue as finance director in 2001, she became chief operating officer in 2010. Lisa took on the role of executive director in 2015 and became joint chief executive alongside director Rufus Norris in 2019.

She said today: "I have had the most extraordinary 20 years working at the National Theatre and I feel incredibly lucky to have held, in my opinion, one of the best jobs in the world.

"I am immensely proud of what the NT has achieved in that time, and I know I am leaving the organisation in fantastic shape, with an exceptional, dedicated team in place to further its mission to share world-class theatre with audiences, young people and communities wherever they are. I will miss everyone terribly but most especially Rufus, with whom I have had the most fulfilling working partnership."

Norris added: "I have been incredibly blessed to have worked alongside Lisa for the past six years. During that time my appreciation of her knowledge, commitment and dynamism has grown exponentially and it has felt like a true partnership, through all weathers, founded on our shared belief in truly accessible and high-quality theatre for everyone.

"Over the last year, her calm and wise navigation and leadership through the challenges we have faced both as an organisation and an industry has been the bedrock of our survival. She has been an extraordinary and outstanding player in the NT's history. I will miss her hugely, and wish her every good fortune."

The search for a new executive director will begin this summer.