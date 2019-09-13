National Theatre announces Wuthering Heights Emma Rice adaptation, Hugo Weaving, Maxine Peake and more

The National Theatre has announced new shows and information for its upcoming winter and spring season.

Hugo Weaving will join Lesley Manville in Tony Kushner's new adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt's The Visit or The Old Lady Comes to Call on the Olivier stage. The piece begins preview on 31 January.

Also appearing will be Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Richard Durden, Sara Kestelman, Joseph Mydell, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker and Nicholas Woodeson.

Set design is by Vicki Mortimer and costume design by Moritz Junge. The lighting design is by the venue's associate Paule Constable, composition is by Paul Englishby, sound design is by Paul Arditti and movement direction comes from Polly Bennett.

Emma Rice will direct and adapt Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights alongside her new company Wise Children in association with York Theatre Royal. The show opens in the Lyttelton Theatre in autumn 2020 before touring across the UK.

Maxine Peake, Cecilia Noble and Ria Zmitrowicz will all star in Lucy Kirkwood's new play The Welkin, which is directed James Macdonald and runs from 15 January in the Lyttelton. The cast will also include Nadia Albina, Natasha Cottriall, Aysha Kala, Wendy Kweh, Philip McGinley, Dawn Sievewright and Brigid Zengeni.

Set in Suffolk in 1759 as a woman is sentenced to hang, the production has set and costume design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Carolyn Downing and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie.

Three Sisters



Casting has been announced for Inua Ellams' adaptation of Three Sisters, co-produced with Fuel. The titular trio will be played by Sarah Niles, Natalie Simpson and Racheal Ofori, while the rest of the cast includes Ronke Adekoluejo, Jonathan Ajayi, Jude Akuwudike, Tobi Bamtefa, Peter Bankolé, Anni Domingo, Lola May, Jerome Ngonadi, Ken Nwosu, Joseph Ogeleka, Nasa Ohalete, Offue Okegbe, Chloe Okora, Sule Rimi and Diana Yekinni.

The piece has set and costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Peter Mumford, movement direction by Polly Bennett, composition by Femi Tomowo, sound design by Donato Wharton and music direction and vocal arrangements by Michael Henry. It begins previews on 3 December.

Lucy Briers, Crystal Condie and Kevin Hely have been cast in Francesca Martinez's debut play All of Us, which will be directed by Ian Rickson. Running in the Dorfman in March, set and costume design will be by Georgia Lowe, lighting design by Anna Watson, composition by Stephen Warbeck and sound design by Gregory Clarke.

Ben Daniels (House of Cards) joins Nancy Carroll in the cast of Moira Buffini's Manor, which opens in April in the Lyttelton. Amy Forrest (Small Island) and Edward Judge (The Play That Goes Wrong) will also join the cast of the piece, which has set and costume design by Lez Brotherston and lighting design by Paule Constable, composition and sound design by Jon Nicholls, fight direction by Kate Waters and video design by Andrzej Goulding.

Further casting has also been announced for Joel Horwood's The Ocean at the End of the Lane, adapted from the novel by Neil Gaiman and running in previews from 3 December in the Dorfman theatre.

Directed by Katy Rudd, the cast includes Jade Croot, Fred Davis, Owain Gwynn, Pippa Nixon, Justin Salinger, Jeffrey Sangalang, Marli Siu and Jess Williams alongside the previously announced Josie Walker and Samuel Blenkin.

The set designer is Fly Davis, with costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell and magic and illusions by Jamie Harrison.

As previously announced, The Seven Streams of the River Ota will run from 6 to 22 March on the Olivier stage.