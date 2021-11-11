National Theatre announces season plans through to summer 2022

The National Theatre has unveiled a raft of new work carrying it through to next summer.

David Eldridge and Polly Findlay will reunite with new play Middle, the second of three plays exploring relationships (after Beginning premiered at the venue in 2017). Claire Rushbrook and Daniel Ryan are set to appear in the piece in the roles of Maggie and Gary. The production has set and costume design by Fly Davis, and sound design by Donato Wharton. It runs in the Dorfman from April 2022.

As previously revealed (before being postponed by the pandemic), Dominic Cooke will direct The Corn is Green by Emlyn Williams. The show is set to star Nicola Walker, playing Miss Lily Moffat (a teacher newly arrived in north Wales). The production runs in the Lyttelton from April 2022.

The cast also features Adam Baker, Saffron Coomber, Gareth David-Lloyd, Iwan Davies, Ben Alyn Francis, Megan Grech, Jonathan Hawkins, Matthew Hargreaves, Steffan Hughes, Gareth Kennerley, Richard Lynch, Jo McInnes, Alice Orr-Ewing, Steffan Rizzi, Rebecca Todd, Garyn Williams, Peter Willcock and Rufus Wright.

The show has set and costume design is by ULTZ, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Christopher Shutt, music arrangements and direction by Will Stuart.

Alecky Blythe will return to the National Theatre with Our Generation, based on a series of interviews with 12 young people over the course of five years. Daniel Evans directs the show (running from February), with the piece being a co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre.

Appearing are Dee Ahluwalia, Joe Bolland, Anna Burnett, Anushka Chakravarti, Debbie Chazen, Gavi Singh Chera, Rachelle Diedericks, Hasan Dixon, Hélder Fernandes, Sarita Gabony, Conor Gormally, Alex Jarrett, Callum Mardy, Poppy Shepherd and Stephanie Street.

Set design is by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, video design by Akhila Krishnan, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Paul Arditti, movement direction by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music composition, production & direction by DJ Walde, dramaturgy by Sebastian Born and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Shubham Saraf will play Nathuram Godse in Anupama Chandrasekhar ''The Father and The Assassin, running on the Olivier stage from May 2022. Sagar Arya, Ayesha Dharker and Peter Singh are also in the cast.

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham, the piece has set and costume design is by Rajha Shakiry, lighting design is by Oliver Fenwick and sound design is by Alex Caplen. Music composed by Siddhartha Khosla.

Jude Christian's version of Hamlet for young children will run in the Dorfman in March 2022, directed by Tinuke Craig. The production will also tour into schools in four partner areas, and is designed by Frankie Bradshaw.

The venue has also added a series of new pieces to its online streaming platform, including Kae Tempest's Paradise, Winsome Pinnock's Rockets and Blue Lights and James Graham's This House.

The theatre will also tour a new production of Evan Placey's Jekyll and Hyde into secondary schools.