National Theatre adds further resources to help home learning and digital lessons

2021 has started turbulently for the education sector. Thousands of parents will be facing the prospect of home schooling, while teachers have to mobilise digital resources to keep students engaged and learning during the pandemic.

The National Theatre has bolstered its online offering in response, with new teaching packs, lesson plans, workshop ideas and behind-the-scenes content being added to its available resources.

The venue will also hold its annual Drama Teacher Conference online this year in mid-February – with the likes of directors Katie Mitchell, Marianne Elliott and Matthew Xia, designer Bunny Christie and actor Maxine Peake all taking part. Tickets are five pounds per panel with bursaries available for state schools.

This is on top of the National Theatre Collection, a library of 30 productions that schools and universities can access and then subsequently provide for students. Shows on there include Small Island and King Lear, with shows also adapted where necessary for primary school students. The collection is free of charge for state-schools.

Alice King-Farlow, Director of Learning at the National Theatre said: "The National Theatre is determined to continue supporting teachers and students with resources and opportunities to learn about theatre-making, particularly while the majority of young people are learning from home.

"We are inspired by the way drama teachers have adapted to deliver the subject in new ways and hope the National Theatre Collection will give young people a chance to explore landmark productions while theatres remain closed. We look forward to connecting with drama teachers across the UK through our virtual Drama Teacher Conference to explore new approaches to drama with some of the most exciting practitioners across the industry and continue growing a community of remarkable teachers to share skills and learnings together."