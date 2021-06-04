National Theatre to premiere new musical Hex, based on Sleeping Beauty fairytale

The National Theatre will premiere a new musical based on the Sleeping Beauty folk tale.

Titled Hex, the piece is directed by the venue's artistic director Rufus Norris. Penned by Tanya Ronder with music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by Rufus Norris, the piece tells the classic tale from the perspective of the fairy trying to make everything better.

It has set and costume design by Katrina Lindsay (Small Island) as well as orchestrations by Simon Hale, music supervision by Marc Tritschler, music direction by Tarek Merchant, lighting design by Paul Anderson, choreography by Jade Hackett with consultant choreography by Bill Deamer and sound design by Simon Baker.

Casting and premiere dates are to be revealed, with the show playing in the Olivier Theatre from December.