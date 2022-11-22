National Theatre announces new shows for 2023

New productions have been revealed by the National Theatre as it plans its 2023 season.

Josie Rourke (City of Angels) will direct a new revival of Brian Friel's 1990 Ulster-set memory play Dancing at Lughnasa, running in the Olivier from 6 April. The cast includes Louisa Harland, Blaithin Mac Gabhann, Siobhan McSweeney, Justine Mitchell, Ardal O'Hanlon, Alison Oliver and Tom Vaughan-Lawlord.

The show has set and costume design by Robert Jones, lighting designer is Mark Henderson, choreographer is Wayne McGregor, composer is Hannah Peel, sound designer is Emma Laxton, video designer is Douglas O'Connell and casting director is Alastair Coomer.

Deborah Bruce (The House They Grew Up In) will debut new play Dixon and Daughter, about a woman who is released from prison and confronts life afterwards. Co-produced with Clean Break, it is set to run in the Dorfman Theatre from 11 April, with a cast led by Alison Fitzjohn, Yazmin Kayani, Andrea Lowe, Posy Sterling and Liz White. It is directed by the Dublin Gate Theatre's artistic director Róisín McBrinn while the creative team features set and costume designer Kat Heath, lighting designer is Paule Constable, sound designer is Sinéad Diskin, movement director is Sarita Piotrowski with casting by Alastair Coomer and Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

More details have been revealed for Jack Thorne's eagerly anticipated new play The Motive and the Cue, which was unveiled earlier this year and is directed by Sam Mendes (The Lehman Trilogy). The show runs from 20 April, with casting revealed here.

Hit play The Father and the Assassin, penned by Anupama Chandrasekha, will return to the National Theatre in September 2023, with Paul Bazely once more playing Gandhi in the show.

The set and costume designer is Rajha Shakiry, lighting designer is Oliver Fenwick, movement director is Lucy Cullingford, composer is Siddhartha Khosla, additional music by David Shrubsole, sound designer is Alexander Caplen, and fight directors are Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd. Casting is by Alastair Coomer and Jatinder Chera.