Watch the National's Antony and Cleopatra with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo right here for free

You can watch the National Theatre's production of Antony and Cleopatra with Sophie Okonedo and Ralph Fiennes.

Directed by Simon Godwin, Shakespeare's tragic history play about two political leaders-turned-lovers opened on the Olivier stage in 2018 and marked Fiennes' return to the National for the first time since Man versus Superman in 2015, and Okonedo's first performance at the National since 1999.

The cast also includes Fisayo Akinade, Alexander Cobb, Tunji Kasim, Georgia Landers, Nicholas Le Prevost, Tim McMullan, Hannah Morrish, Shazia Nicholls, Gloria Obianyo, Nick Sampson, Katy Stephens and Sargon Yelda.

WhatsOnStage's critic Sarah Crompton gave the show a full five-star review in 2018, saying it was a "fine, confident production...about two people who are fighting their own mortality and trying to love one another."

Antony and Cleopatra has set designs by Hildegard Bechtler, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting designs by Tim Lutkin, music by Michael Bruce, movement direction by Jonathan Goddard and Shelley Maxwell, sound design by Christopher Shutt, video design by Luke Halls and fight direction by Kev McCurdy.

The venue has announced new shows that are being streamed for free – including Barber Shop Chronicles and Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus.





Watch the show here from 7 May at 7pm BST – it is available unti 14 May at 7pm BST:

You can donate to the National Theatre





You can see production shots from the piece here:

