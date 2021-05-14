My Night With Reg to be revived at the Turbine Theatre

The Turbine Theatre will stage a revival of Kevin Elyot's award-winning dark comedy My Night With Reg from July.

Playing until 21 August, Elyot's 1995 piece won a plethora of awards when it first premiered at the Royal Court before transferring to the West End. It follows Guy, a London dweller whose life and those of his friends is set to be changed by the mounting AIDS crisis.

The venue's artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills said: "I'm beyond privileged that our first production to reopen The Turbine Theatre will be a revival of Kevin Elyot's seminal play My Night With Reg. This witty and poignant portrait of a moment in time remains relevant 27 years after its premiere and is without doubt one of my favourite plays.

"The work remains one of the most important gay plays ever written and is an intricate exploration of both the beauty and complexities of gay life and relationships and their position in society. Upon re-reading the play a few months ago I was struck by both how far we've come, and yet, in some ways, how far we still have to go. I'm honoured to be presenting this play and hope that audiences are moved by it as much as I still am.

"We re-open our doors with a renewed sense of purpose, as resilient as ever and this time to stay. On a personal note, I'd like to thank our loyal audience for the support we've received over the last year. It has not gone un-noticed and we are truly grateful."

My Night With Reg will be directed by Matt Ryan and designed by Lee Newby, with casting by Will Burton. The show's cast and creative team is to be revealed.