My Fair Lady in the West End – first look photos

Production images have been released for Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum.

Appearing are Harry Hadden-Paton (reprising the role of Henry Higgins from the Broadway staging), Amara Okereke (Eliza Doolittle), WhatsOnStage Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Higgins), Sharif Afifi (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Stephen K Amos (Alfred P Doolittle), Malcolm Sinclair (Colonel Pickering) and Maureen Beattie (Mrs Pearce), with the show directed by Bartlett Sher alongside musical director Gareth Valentine.









The full company is completed by Dammi Aregbeshola, Bernadette Bangura, Joseph Claus, Jordan Crouch, Jamie Cruttenden, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Barry Drummond, Bethany Huckle, Heather Jackson, Emma Johnson, Charlotte Kennedy, Sinead Kenny, Jenny Legg, Tom Liggins, Rebekah Lowings, Carl Patrick, Tom Ping, Dominique Planter, Joseph Poulton, John Stacey, Joshua Steel, Oliver Tester, Adam Vaughan, Annie Wensak and Paul Westwood.

Alan J Lerner and Frederick Loewe's iconic score, which includes such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live", is performed by the English National Opera orchestra.

Alongside Sher and Valentine, the creative team also features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, musical supervision by Ted Sperling and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

Produced by Nederlander, Jamie Wilson, Hunter Arnold, Playful Productions and the ENO, My Fair Lady runs at the London Coliseum until 27 August, with tickets on sale below.





Carl Patrick as Professor Zoltan Kaparthy, Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins, Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Pickering and Vanessa Redgrave as Mrs Higgins with the company

© Marc Brenner

Charlotte Kennedy, Rebekah Lowings, Maureen Beattie as Mrs Pearce, Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins, Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle and Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Pickering

© Marc Brenner

Vanessa Redgrave as Mrs Higgins and Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle

© Marc Brenner

Vanessa Redgrave as Mrs Higgins and Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins

© Marc Brenner

Dame Vanessa Redgrave as Mrs Higgins

© Marc Brenner

Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins and Vanessa Redgrave as Mrs Higgins

© Marc Brenner

y Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins and the company of My Fair Lady

© Marc Brenner

Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins, Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle and Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Pickering

© Marc Brenner

Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins, Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle and Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Pickering

© Marc Brenner

Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins

© Marc Brenner

John Stacey, Stephen K Amos as Alfred P Doolittle, Adam Vaughan and Carl Patrick

© Marc Brenner

Jordan Crouch, Tom Ping, Joseph Claus and Tom Liggins with Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle

© Marc Brenner

Sharif Afifi as Freddy Eynsford-Hill

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

Stephen K Amos as Alfred P Doolittle with the company

© Marc Brenner

Stephen K Amos as Alfred P Doolittle with the company

© Marc Brenner

Stephen K Amos as Alfred P Doolittle with the company

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

Malcolm Sinclair

© Marc Brenner

Maureen Beattie

© Marc Brenner