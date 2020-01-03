18 films for theatre fans on Netflix

Here are 18 films perfect for a Netflix binge.





West Side Story (1961)

Steven Spielberg has been beavering away working on a brand new film version (due in 2020) but the original is fine by a lot of people, featuring Jerome Robbins' iconic choreography.





Springsteen on Broadway (2019)

The music legend had a residency on Broadway recently, and the whole experience was captured for your consuming pleasure online!





Les Misérables (2012)

Before Tom Hooper helmed Cats, he was also in charge of the first film adaptation of Les Mis. It was divisive (personally a fan this end) but you can never get enough of those anthemic tunes.





Dirty Dancing (1987)

An iconic film with a stage version that always seems to be on tour, you can catch the original now online, featuring the svelte moves of Patrick Swayze.





Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Another show that wowed audiences in the West End was Trevor Nunn's epic revival of ‘'Fiddler on the Roof'' – you can catch the 1971 film on Netflix to see how the two compare.





The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Before the miraculous new musical lands in the West End, you can watch the animated classic now on Netflix – watch out for Stephen Schwartz's brilliant earworms as they'll stick with you all year.





Glee (2009)

One of the biggest smash hit TV shows of the last couple of decades, you can now watch all of Glee, with its ridiculous back catalogue of musical covers, in its entirety. Who's up for a binge watch?





Rock of Ages (2012)

It was an absolute blast in the West End and on tour, so you can settle down to some Netflix and thrill in this rock epic.





Emo the Musical (2016)

We haven't watched Emo the Musical, but it sounds fun and quirky and has started a few debates online, so if. you want something different this may be the best choice.





La La Land (2016)

The musical film of all musical films (literally, it references so many it's hard to keep track) the hit film comes to Netflix. Will it ever hit the stage? We sure hope so.





SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)

How on earth anyone originally came up with the idea to turn this wacky Nickelodeon kids TV series about a sponge that lives under the sea into a musical is anyone's guess. But they did and it played to great success on Broadway, having hoovered up a remarkable number of Tony nominations. Watch the original so that if, and we do say if, it comes to London, you're ready. On Netflix you can either watch season one, or the movie.

Matilda (1996)

Playing to packed out audiences in the West End is the RSC, Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly's hit musical version of Roald Dahl's novel. It's an absolute scream and while we don't think the film is anywhere near as great as the stage version, it's still pretty fun, featuring a great comic performance from Danny DeVito.

Upstart Crow (2016)

Given its imminent arrival in the West End, this only makes sense. The Bard features in this recent TV series very heavily, as it follows his antics trying to make his way as a playwright and travelling between London and Stratford-upon-Avon. Ben Elton - whose other TV credits include Blackadder and The Young Ones and also penned We Will Rock You - wrote the script while David Mitchell plays Shakespeare. It's full of exceptionally silly ideas about what may have been going on while he was writing plays such as Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet.





Ghost Stories (2018)

Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's spooky thriller, based on the stage show of the same name, heads to Netflix following a West End return and upcoming tour. Chillax with a chill down your spine!





Carrie (2002)

If you were one of the lucky few who got to see the revival of Carrie: The Musical at the Southwark Playhouse then no doubt you are having withdrawal symptoms. Relive the prom from hell with two of the latter adaptations of Stephen King's novel.





Barbra Streisand, The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic! (2017)

The iconic Barbra Streisand has some UK appearance dates, but she's currently ruling the roost on Netflix with this specially recorded concert, featuring some immense performances.





Latin History for Morons (2018)

Theatre on Netflix may start becoming a more regular fixture, and John Leguizamo's one-man show is ahead of the curve. Having originally premiered in 2016, Leguizamo's play is a whimsical and entertaining exploration of two millenniums of oppression. As informative as it is drole.





The Politician (2019)

It's a satirical drama featuring singing by Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss and is far too binge-able – need we say more.



