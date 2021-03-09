Shrek the Musical to be added to UK Netflix

Shrek the Musical will be released on Netflix on 1 April 2021 (and no, that's not an April Fool's).

Featuring the musical's original Broadway company led by Brian d'Arcy James as Shrek, Sutton Foster as Princess Fiona, Daniel Breaker as Donkey, and Christopher Sieber as Lord Farquaad, the ten-camera, professionally-filmed version will be on the streaming site for the first time for UK audiences.

Based on William Steig's children's book and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, Shrek the Musical has a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It premiered on Broadway in 2008 and ran at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the West End from 2011.

In the West End the piece was led by Nigel Lindsay in the title role alongside Amanda Holden as Princess Fiona.

The production features sets and costumes by Tim Hatley, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Peter Hylenski, and music direction by Tim Weil.