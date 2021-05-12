Musical theatre stars unite to raise funds for India Covid Relief with "It Means Beautiful" performance

A variety of West End stars have come together to raise funds for the India Covid Relief.

Presenting a special version of "It Means Beautiful" from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the team aim to support the "One Family" charity. As organiser Irvine Iqbal (The Boy in the Dress) states: "The situation in India is at breaking point with Covid infection rates now passing 20 million people; we have a duty as a community to raise awareness about this issue now."

Over 30 performers of South Asian and Middle Eastern heritage appear on the number, which has musical direction by Dan De Cruz, assistant musical director Anita Datta, video and recording specialist Keval Tanna from Cardboard Creative, music production by Fred Johanson with Sunita Hinduja as Stage Manager and Iqbal as director.

The cast includes Nadia Nadarajah, Karl Seth, Nuwan Hugh Perera, Olivia Wylie, Irfan Damani, Kush Khanna, Tony Jayawardena, Liam Tamne, Soophia Foroughi, Kayleigh Thadani, Sejal Keshwala, Sabrina Sandhu, Hiba Elchikhe, Nadim Naaman, Rakesh Boury, Tanveer Singh Devgun, Rekha, Sharan Phull, Zara Naeem, Arun Blair-Mangat, Tim Mahendran, Jassa Ahluwalia, Shahid Abbas Khan, Shiv Rabheru, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Raj Ghatak, Nikita Johal, Sharif Afifi, Anoushka Chadha, Faye Weerasinghe, Hannah Qureshi and Harveen Mann.

The performance will be available on social media in the near future.