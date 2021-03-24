Musical group "Seven", featuring former Six cast members, announces drive-in concert

A new drive-in performance featuring a group of former Six cast members has been announced.

Set to run at the Drive-In (located in Chingford, north London), the concert will see vehicle-based punters sit and watch the event while adhering to social distancing measures,

Appearing in the "Seven" concert will be Aimie Atkinson, Millie O'Connell, Natalie May Paris, Grace Mouat, Alexia McIntosh, Jarneia Richard-Noel and Maiya Quansah-Breed, who formed the original cast of Six when it began its full-length run at the Arts Theatre in London.

Running at 2.30pm on 2 May, the group will present songs from the likes of Little Mix to the Spice Girls, Ariana Grande to Beyonce.

Tickets are on sale now via "The Drive-In"'s website.