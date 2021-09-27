Musical comedy Bluff, penned for radio, to premiere next month

New musical Bluff will premiere next month.

Set in a world where everyone lies, the show will be available to download from 18 October via bluffmusical.com.

Appearing in the creative team are Ed Zanders (producer and composer), Matt Cavendish (book writer) and Ellie Coote (director) and Charlie Smith (sound designer and operator).

Ellie Coote directs Alex Young¸ Alan Cox, Ryan Kopel, Bobbie Little, Jeremy Lloyd, Paula James and Cavendish.

Zanders said: "As a composer of musicals, you rarely get the opportunity to write something this large in scope - the sounds produced by our orchestra are truly epic. To also have it performed so brilliantly by this amazing cast, who charmingly bring this strange and funny world to life, is a real thrill."

Coote added: "Creating Bluff as a radio musical was exceptionally fun. From recording a live orchestra to improvisation and learning how to create foley sounds, the whole experience was a wonderful, creative whirlwind. The cast all gave powerhouse performances, and I can't wait for people to hear it."