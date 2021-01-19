Five seasons of The Muppets, featuring a variety of musical numbers, to be released on Disney Plus

Disney Plus will begin streaming Jim Henson's Broadway star-laden 1976-81 television series The Muppet Show beginning Friday, 19 February. The streaming service will have all five seasons of the variety show, two of which have never previously been released on home entertainment.

The Muppet Show launched now-beloved characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more into the pop-culture stratosphere. The groundbreaking twist on the classic variety show featured original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars.

Guests were often culled from the world of Broadway. The very first episode featured Joel Grey performing "Willkommen" from Cabaret, the second had Rita Moreno, and the third, Sandy Duncan.

Lena Horne, Ben Vereen, Charles Aznavour, Valerie Harper, Mummenschanz, Kaye Ballard, Bernadette Peters, Ethel Merman, Madeline Kahn, Julie Andrews, Pearl Bailey, Danny Kaye, Leslie Uggams, Linda Lavin, Carol Channing, Glenda Jackson, and more were featured over the course of the run.

