MTFestUK cast at The Turbine Theatre announced

Casting has been revealed for the MTFest programme at The Turbine Theatre in Battersea.

The festival of new musicals will see stars breathe life into seven works-in-progress shows, presented in a semi-staged format from 3 to 15 February.

WhatsOnStage will be unveiling who'll be appearing in each show one at a time across the day on 27 January.





Jet Set Go! (3 to 5 February)

Siubhan Harrison, Simon Bailey, Tyrone Huntley, Lizzy Connolly and Mihcael Mather



Appearing in the show about a transatlantic cabin crew will be Siubhan Harrison, Lizzy Connolly, Michael Mather, Tyrone Huntley and Simon Bailey.

The musical is directed by & Juliet's Luke Sheppard with music, book and lyrics by Adrian Mole's Pippa Cleary and Jake Brunger.





Soapdish (6 to 8 February)

It's based on the 1991 film that starred Sally Field, Kevin Kline, Elizabeth Shue, Robert Downey Jr and Whoopi Goldberg. Direction is by Rachel Kavanaugh with music by Stiles and Drewe and book by Robert Harling.





The Assassination of Katie Hopkins (6 to 8 February)

The musical first ran at Theatr Clwyd with direction by James Grieve and writing from Chris Bush and Matt Winkworth.





Eurobeat: Pride of Europe (10 to 12 February)

A parody of the Eurovision Song Contest, the show has direction by Max Bex Roberts and is written by Craig Christie.





Coldfront (10 to 12 February)

It follows a pair who meet every month on the same park bench, and has lyrics by Poppy Burton Morgan and music by Jason Carr, with direction from Burton Morgan.





Tyrell (13 to 15 February)

Based on the characters from hit show Game of Thrones, written by Alex Ratner and directed by Simon Greiff.





Works of Art (13 to 15 February)

The piece is about two brothers battling through grief. It has direction by Annabelle Hollingdale, music and lyrics by Robin Simões Da Silva and book by Annabel Mutale Reed.