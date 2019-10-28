MTFest to return in 2020 at the Turbine Theatre

The hit new musical festival MTFest will return for a new season at the Turbine Theatre in Battersea, it has been announced.

The event, which was previously held at The Other Palace, will occur in February 2020 and feature three parts – a "Taster Menu" of semi-staged new musicals, a "Tea for Two" series of afternoon conversations with industry practitioners and a series of "Night Cap" late night concerts.

This year, the festival is inviting creators to submit work for consideration. Applicants have until 27 November 2019 to submit a 150-word synopsis, a paragraph about the show's journey and two songs that show of what the musical has to offer.

A full line-up, dates and ticket information are to be confirmed.