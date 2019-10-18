Moulin Rouge! confirms West End run at the Piccadilly Theatre

The Broadway production of jukebox musical Moulin Rouge! will come to the West End in 2021.

The stage version of Baz Luhrmann's iconic film, which is currently running at the Al Hirschfield Theatre, will have its UK premiere at the Piccadilly Theatre a year next March.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

The film version of Moulin Rouge! premiered in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. It follows a group of bohemian artists trying to gain favour and keep afloat in Montmartre in Paris. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

Casting for the West End production is to be announced.

The cast recording of the Broadway show is available now.