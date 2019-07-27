Moulin Rouge! musical just opened on Broadway – here's what the critics thought

There are few musical films as iconic as Moulin Rouge!, which took the world by storm when it opened at the start of the century starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

After initial tryouts the musical version of the film has now officially opened on Broadway, with a West End run announced for 2021! And the reviews seem to be pretty favourable.

Zachary Stewart for TheaterMania said: "Theatergoers won't be attending Moulin Rouge to marvel at its dramaturgy. They'll flock (as they should) to revel in its extraordinary showmanship — some of the best Broadway currently has on offer...One gets the sense that Luhrmann and his editor chugged five cans of Red Bull before every work session."

You can read Stewart's full review here – it is pretty glowing.

Elsewhere the New York Times called it "a party for the ages", while Variety said it was "gorgeously flashy".

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo lead the company as Christian and Satine, alongside Danny Burstein (Zidler), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Tam Mutu (the Duke), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Robyn Hurder (Nini).

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).

So it's getting a big thumbs up – bring on the West End run in 2021!