Molly Lynch to live-stream musical concert with Nadia Forde and Adam Pearce

Performer Molly Lynch will be live-streaming a musical concert being presented from the Park Theatre.

Supported by the Cork Opera House and streamed via the venue, the show will feature tunes performed by Lynch including "What's the Use of Wonderin'' from Carousel, "When We Were Young" by her beloved grandfather Pat Lynch and "Climbing Uphill" from The Last Five Years.

She will be joined by Nadia Forde (The Wedding Singer) and Adam Pearce (Sunset Boulevard) for the evening. All tickets cost £5, with the show taking place at 8pm on Saturday 21 November (you can book via the Cork Opera House website).

Lynch said: "I'm so excited to be in Cork (virtually) and to have this opportunity to sing some of my favourite songs. It's such a lovely way for me to connect to home and for people to come together. I adore the Opera House and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible series of streamed events."

The event has musical direction by David Merriman and has streaming and technical production by the team at theatrical.solutions.