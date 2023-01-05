Mischief's Peter Pan Goes Wrong is heading to Broadway

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the sequel to the international hit The Play That Goes Wrong, is heading to Broadway this spring. Performances are set to begin at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on 17 March, with an opening night scheduled for 19 April.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre artistic directors and Goes Wrong series creators Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, the comedy finds the Cornley Drama Society back at it, this time attempting to present J M Barrie's Peter Pan amid technical glitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes.

Alongside Lewis, Sayer, Shields, the production will star Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, and Nancy Zamit, with Chris Leask and Ellie Morris rounding out the company.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, and music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

The play premiered as a holiday season offering in 2013 at the Pleasance Theatre in London. It had multiple West End engagements and was adapted as an hour-long BBC special in 2016. Most recently, it had its North American premiere at the Citadel Theatre in Canada in 2022.

