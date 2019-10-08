Mischief Theatre's Groan Ups in the West End: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at Mischief Theatre's brand new show Groan Ups, which has its opening night at the Vaudeville Theatre in the West End this week.

The comedy runs until 1 December and stars Bryony Corrigan as Chemise/Miss Murray, Dave Hearn as Paul, Henry Lewis as Spencer, Charlie Russell as Katie, Jonathan Sayer as Simon, Henry Shields as Archie and Nancy Zamit as Moon.The cast is completed by George Haynes, Krystal Dockery and Holly Sumpton.

Groan Ups sees a group of adults go back to school and reflect on how much their lives have changed.

It is written by Sayer, Shields and Lewis, with direction by Kirsty Patrick Ward, set design by Fly Davis, costume by Rob Surace, composition and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and lighting by Chris Nairne.