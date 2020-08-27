Miriam-Teak Lee to present The Stage Debut Awards next month

Award-winning performer Miriam-Teak Lee will present The Stage Debut Awards next month.

Just before lockdown, Lee was leading the West End production of the five-star & Juliet, playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre and featuring the record-breaking tunes of music maker Max Martin.

Lee went on to win a WhatsOnStage Award for her role in the show, wowing audiences with her powerhouse vocals. Her other credits include Hamilton and On The Town – the latter of which won her a Stage Debut Award.

Lee said today: "I'm so delighted that The Stage Debut Awards are still going ahead this year to recognise the amazing talent who made their first steps in theatre from September until March 16.

"It is incredible that these performers, directors, designers, composers and writers will have a light shone on them, so others will know what they achieved. It is so important."

The awards recognise the brightest and best new talents making their debuts on UK stages, with two categories also reserved for West End debuts. They will be presented online on 27 September from 7pm.