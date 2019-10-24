Mike Bartlett and Beth Steel announced in Almeida Theatre spring 2020 season

Mike Bartlett, Jeremy O Harris and Beth Steel are among the playwrights bringing work to the Almeida Theatre for its spring 2020 season, it was announced today. The venue will also launch the Genesis Almeida New Playwrights, Big Plays programme and a new Resident Designers scheme that will run alongside the current Resident Directors programme.

Victoria Hamilton will reprise her award-winning performance in Bartlett's Albion, which premiered at the Almeida Theatre in 2017. Artistic director Rupert Goold directs, with design by Miriam Buether, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Greg Clarke and movement direction by Rebecca Frecknall. The show will play from 3 to 29 February.

O Harris (Slave Play) will bring the UK premiere of Daddy from 30 March to 9 May, after its run in New York starred Alan Cumming. The show explores intimacy and power, mentorship and identity in the retreats of the LA art world. Daddy will be directed by Danya Taymor, with design by Matt Saunders.

The world premiere of Steel's new play The House of Shades will run from 18 May to 27 June. With direction by Blanche McIntyre (The Writer) and design by Anna Fleischle, the new play spans five decades of the lives and deaths of the Webster family.

The Genesis Almeida New Playwrights, Big Plays programme is a new annual scheme that supports emerging and mid-career writers to develop new plays for larger stages. Each writer is commissioned to develop a new play, with support from the venue's literary manager and artistic team. The first seven writers on the programme are Kendall Feaver, Sami Ibrahim, Charley Miles, Amy Ng, Iman Qureshi, Sam Steiner and Ross Willis.

A new Resident Designers scheme will also run alongside the Resident Directors programme, now in its fourth year. The scheme offers three set and costume designers – Charley Ipsen, Finlay Forbes-Gower and Amy Hayden-Wason – and three sound designers – Beth Duke, Catherine Hawthorn and Fizz Margereson – the opportunity to develop their skills and craft for a year. The programme will be expanded to include lighting designers in 2020.

The current Resident Directors on the programme are Jamie Armitage, Robert Awosusi, Atri Banerjee, Ebenezer Bamgboye, Jack Bradfield, TD Moyo, Sammy J Glover, Emily Ling-Williams, Lucy Grace McCann and Tamar Saphra.