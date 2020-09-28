Michael Ball's Royal Albert Hall concert to be streamed for free this week

Michael Ball's Past and Present concert will be streamed for free from 7pm BST on Friday.

Featuring hits such as "Being Alive", "The Impossible Dream" and more, the show was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall and first released in 2009. Other numbers from the concert include "Tell Me It's Not True" from Blood Brothers and "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" from Les Misérables.

The show is the latest in the series of shows being streamed online as part of "The Shows Must Go On!" series, which returns this month after first kicking off in April.

Find out more about the other shows to expect in the series here.

"Past and Present" will be available for 48 hours from 2 October.