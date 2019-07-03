Meera Syal, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Arthur Darvill and more at Noises Off opening at Lyric Hammersmith

Guests came to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre to celebrate the opening night of Noises Off.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the new revival of Michael Frayn's metatheatrical comedy stars Meera Syal, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby, Lois Chimimba, Jonathan Cullen, Debra Gillett, Amy Morgan, Enyi Okoronkwo and Simon Rouse.

It received the full five stars from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, who described Herrin's production as "the most purely funny I have seen."

The backstage comedy follows what happens during the creation and production of a sex farce called Nothing On. The original production first opened at the Lyric Hammersmith in 1982 and was directed by Michael Blakemore. It went on to transfer to the West End where it ran to 1987. The original cast included Patricia Routledge, Paul Eddington and Nicky Henson.

The revival sees the piece return to the venue nearly 40 years after it first premiered, and has design by Max Jones, lighting by Amy Mae Smith and sound by Lorna Munden.

Noises Off runs until 27 July.