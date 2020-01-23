Mean Girls musical to be turned into a movie, West End plans set for 2021

Tina Fey has announced plans to turn the Mean Girls musical into a brand new movie, with more concrete details about West End plans for the show announced.

The Broadway show is based on Fey's 2004 cult classic film of the same name, and officially opened in New York in 2018. In a statement released today, Fey said: "I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen...It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly."

Fey herself will pen the script for the new film (after having earning a Tony nomination for her musical book), with Lorne Michaels (SNL) producing.

Michaels said: "It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film. I am very proud that Tina's story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London."

According to producers, it is expected that the show will land in the West End in late spring 2021.

The show features many of the original film's much-loved quotes, has songs including "Meet the Plastics", "Apex Predator" and "Revenge Party". It has since embarked on a tour – you can buy tickets for Mean Girls for its US dates and on Broadway now.

Friedman previously teased the arrival of the show when talking to WhatsOnStage in 2018.