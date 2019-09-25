Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes full cast and tour dates announced

Full tour dates and casting have been announced for the new revival of Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes.

The company will be led by Adam Cooper until 19 January 2020, who will play Boris Lermontov in the piece, which is based on the film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale. Glenn Graham, Reece Causton (from February 2020), Ben Brown (from February 2020) and Andrew Monaghan (from March 2020) will also star as Boris.

Ashley Shaw and Cordelia Braithwaite will share the role of Victoria Page, Dominic North, Stephen Murray (until end of February 2020), Harrison Dowzell (until end of February 2020) and Andrew Monaghan (from 17 February 2020), will share the role of Julian, Liam Mower and Jackson Fisch will play Ivan, Michela Meazza (until 8 February 2020), Sophia Hurdley and Katie Webb (from 17 February 2020) will play Irina, and Glenn Graham, Liam Mower and Danny Reubens will play Grischa.

They are joined by Steph Billers, João Carolino, Cameron Flynn, Christina Rebecca Gibbs, Rose Goddard, Bryony Harrison, Daisy May Kemp, Kate Lyons, Matt Petty, Catrin Thomas, Jem Trim and Joshua White.

The tour will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 18 November 2019, before visiting The Lowry in Salford, Sadler's Wells in London (where it runs for seven weeks), Milton Keynes, Woking, Birmingham, Norwich, Liverpool, Bristol, Wimbledon, Bradford, Southampton, Cardiff, Canterbury, Nottingham, Newcastle, Hull, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Sheffield and Wycombe, where it closes on 6 June 2020.

The show, featuring the iconic music of Bernard Herrmann, is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

It received a full five-star review in 2016 from Sarah Crompton, who said: "this sumptuous offering is one of Bourne's most deeply felt and very best."