Matilda the Musical welcomes Lauren Byrne and more to West End cast

Exclusive: The RSC has revealed new cast members for its hit West End production of Matilda the Musical.

From 13 September, Lauren Byrne (Six) will assume the role of Miss Honey, while Victoria Alsina, Laurel Sumberg and Heidi Williams will join Maisie Mardle to share the title role. In addition, Rakesh Boury (Man of La Mancha) and Amy Ellen Richardson (Everyone's Talking About Jamie) will join the company to play Mr and Mrs Wormwood, respectively.

Remaining in the principal cast are Elliot Harper (as Miss Trunchbull) and Landi Oshinowo (as Mrs Phelps).

New additions to the adult ensemble include Felipe Bejarano, Angeline Bell, Oliver Bingham, Thea Bunting, Michael Gardiner, Aaron Jenkins, Sam Lathwood, Dianté Lodge, Kira McPherson, Alistair So and James Wolstenholme, who join Liberty Buckland, Kate Kenrick, Connor Lewis and Gemma Scholes.

Newly announced child performers include Mia Atkinson, Leo Babet, Florence Burt, Poppy Caton, Zuri-Michel Charalambou, Brodie Edwards, Jude Farrant, Riotafari Gardner, Finley Hartlett, Lily Hanna, Tia Isaac, Miley Kayongo, Shayla McCormack, Isabelle Mullallay, Jasmine Nyenya, Raphaella Philbert, Jack Philpott, Riley Plummer, Jasmine Pottinger-Scott, Ashton Robertson, Leon Saunders, Andrei Shen-U Shen, Noah Swer-Fox and Lucia Wratten. Kylan Denis will remain with the cast and continue to alternate as Bruce.





Maisie Mardle, Heidi Williams, Laurel Sumberg and Victoria Alsina

© RSC / Ellie Kurttz





Now in its tenth year at London's Cambridge Theatre, Matilda the Musical is based on the classic Roald Dahl novel and features a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin.

Under the direction of Matthew Warchus, the creative team includes designer Rob Howell, choreographer Peter Darling, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone and sound designer Simon Baker. Orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision are by Christopher Nightingale and special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

A film adaptation, starring Emma Thompson, is also due to hit UK cinemas on 2 December 2022.









