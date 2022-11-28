Matilda movie dominates UK box office

It might be heading straight to streaming platforms across the rest of the world, but the Matilda movie is having a not-so-"Quiet" time at the UK box office.

Based on the smash-hit West End musical, the Matthew Warchus-directed flick follows a young girl who uses her imagination to connect with others (and develop superpowers), while combating the tyrannical rule of Miss Trunchbull. It earned a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, published last week.

It has also proved a hit with filmgoers. According to figures in The Hollywood Reporter, the film ruled its opening box office, opening to a $5 million – estimated to be around 50 percent of the marketplace and 50 per cent above second place Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Of course, these things have to be placed in a wider context (during what was an admittedly quiet weekend for new releases ahead of big Christmas openings). As a point of comparison, it has opened 60 per cent ahead of The Greatest Showman, considered one of the biggest musical openings of the last decade. So things bode well!

Anyone in the UK deciding instead to wait for the film's Netflix release, fair warning it won't be out here until next summer – so seeing it in cinemas may be your best bet.