Mary Poppins-inspired makeup collection released by Bésame Cosmetics

Bésame Cosmetics has launched a new Disney Mary Poppins Collection, made up of two new makeup sets celebrating the women of 17 Cherry Tree Lane.

The collection is sold in two sets, the Mary Poppins set, which includes a compact based on the design of Mary's in the film, as well as Poppins Red Lipstick, cream rouge, and a tote bag, and a Mrs Banks set, which includes lipstick, nail polish, and a postcard set inspired by Bert's chalk drawings. Poppins Red Lipstick is also sold separately.

Each collection is designed by Bésame founder Gabriela Hernandez, who studied the artwork, sets, costumes, and colors of the original 1964 Disney film.

Bésame products have been used in screen productions ranging from Mad Men to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

You can find out more on their website.